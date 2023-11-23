Ghana MP apologises for mocking Maguire

Manchester United's Harry Maguire in action with Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon and Joe Willock at Old Trafford on November 1, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Isaac Adongo, a Ghanian Member of Parliament, apologised for comparing England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire's on-field performance to the country's vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia's economic management.

During a parliamentary session last year, Adongo had said, "He became the biggest threat, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents. Mr. Speaker, when you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them."

Adongo, however, took a U-turn during the 2024 budget debate in the parliament, hailing Maguire as a "transformational footballer".

"If you remember last year, I was very quick to compare [vice-president] Mahamudu Bawumia to Harry Maguire," Adongo said.

"Mr Speaker, I now apologise to Harry Maguire. Today, Maguire has turned the corner… Harry Maguire is now scoring goals for Manchester United.

"Mr Speaker, Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United."