Fortis FC rope in Anjan Bista

Fortis FC confirmed the services of Nepalese forward Anjan Bista for the second leg of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), said the club manager Rashedul Islam on Friday.

"Anjan has been a regular and experienced campaigner of Nepal national team. He also struck a hattrick against Bangladesh. We believe he can support us upfront," said Rashedul about Bista's onboarding.

Rashedul also mentioned that Bista's inclusion will help bolster the team's depth.

"All four (of our) foreign players have been performing well and we are fully satisfied with their performances but sometimes we have to face some problems like suspensions and injuries. So, to increase the depth and variation upfront, we have roped him [Bista] in," Rashedul added.

Bista, who struck a hattrick in a 3-1 win over Bangladesh during a friendly in 2022, has been Nepal's all-time joint-highest goal scorer along with Hari Khadka and Nirajan Rayamajhi with 13 goals in 60 matches.

The 25-year-old forward is expected to arrive in Dhaka directly after playing for Nepal against Bahrain in the World Cup Qualifiers on March 26.

Fortis FC are fifth in the 10-team table with 12 points from nine matches.