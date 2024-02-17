Football managers to keep an eye out for

The demand for modern football has seen a change in the coaching dynamics in the top European clubs. Managers like Jose Mourinho, who had dominated in this sphere in the past decade, are no longer in demand.

Here, we look at the coaches who are most sought-after in Europe nowadays.

Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen)

Thanks to the remarkable job he is doing at German club Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso, a former Liverpool midfielder, is now the front-runner to land the most lucrative managerial job in Europe.

Alonso is the hottest coaching prospect in European football and as such is the top target of Liverpool to replace outgoing coach Jurgen Klopp.

Not since Klopp's Borussia Dortmund won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012 have the might of Bayern Munich been dethroned as German champions.

But that run is in danger with Leverkusen unbeaten in 31 games in all competitions this season and five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

The Spaniard is putting into practice an extraordinary football education having played under Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez, and Vicente del Bosque as a player.

Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton)

The Italian has earned rave reviews for both his results and style of play since taking over at Brighton in September 2021.

De Zerbi led the Seagulls into Europe for the first time in the club's history last season and has reached the last 16 of the Europa League.

De Zerbi likes his teams to play a possession-based style of football, focusing heavily on shorter build-up from the goalkeeper. His Sassuolo side recorded the highest possession share in Serie A in 2020/21 when they missed out on qualification for the Europa Conference League only on goal difference.

Brighton remain ninth in the Premier League table currently, but De Zerbi's dominating style of football shows the Italian has what it takes to gain further success at the top level.

Julian Nagelsmann (Germany)

Once the rising star of German coaching, Naglesmann's meteoric rise after success at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig was knocked off course when he was sacked by Bayern Munich after less than two years in charge in Bavaria last year.

The 36-year-old has since taken up the challenge of reviving Germany's fortunes in time for Euro 2024 on home soil.

Friendly results so far have not been promising with just one win in four games, including defeats to Turkey and Austria.

No matter how the Euro goes for Nagelsmann and his nation, he may seek the day-to-day thrill that comes from club coaching next season.

Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham)

Postecoglou's mix of charisma and coaching ability has transformed the mood at Tottenham in a similar fashion to how Klopp's arrival lifted the atmosphere around Liverpool nine years ago.

The Australian is barely six months into a four-year contract with Spurs, having joined them after two seasons with Celtic. He had won a total of five trophies during his short stint in the Scottish Premiership

Even though Tottenham, who are fourth in the Premier League table, would make it extremely expensive should any club try to lure him away, Postecoglou remains one of the prospects for Liverpool next season.

Michel (Girona)

Michel Sanchez won promotion to La Liga with Girona in his first campaign in charge, before leading the Catalans to 10th place last term.

This season Girona, who are owned by the same holding company that controls Manchester City, have defied expectations as they sit second, five points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Míchel arrived at Girona in July 2021, when the club was in Spain's Second Division, and wasted no time implementing his brand of brave, attacking football.

Girona's exploits have catapulted Michel onto the radar of several of Europe's biggest clubs. Barcelona are reportedly considering the former Rayo Vallecano boss as a replacement for Xavi, while Newcastle's owners are reported to be "looking very seriously" into handing the reins over to Michel, with the Spaniard considered a strong candidate to replace Eddie Howe.

Ruben Amorim (Sporting)

Ruben Amorim arrived at Sporting in 2020 from Braga and won the league in 2021 – the club's first title in 19 years. Of the 189 matches they have played under Amorim, Sporting have won 132 and drawn 27.

A number of European clubs including Liverpool are said to have been impressed by his attacking style of play and willingness to trust in his young players.

Sporting currently sit second in the league, two points behind Benfica but with a game in hand, and have scored 53 goals in 19 games so far this season.

Enzo Mareska (Leicester)

In a bid to help Leicester City get a promotion and a subsequent return to the Premier League, Enzo Mareska joined the club in June last year.

Before arriving at the King Power Stadium, Mareska worked as first-team coach with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, helping the side to a Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League treble in 2022/23.

If a man is to be judged by the company that he keeps then it is no surprise Maresca is in demand. The former assistant manager to Guardiola also boasts a 30-year friendship with Roberto De Zerbi. He could learn more than most by accident.

But Maresca's knowledge of the game owes less to osmosis and more to a career spent at the top of the game. The former Juventus and Sevilla midfielder has been honing his coaching craft in Italy, Spain, and England, growing his reputation.

And it seems Maresca has already made his presence felt at his new job, with Leicester leading the EFL Championship standings with 78 points in 32 matches and are poised to return to the Premier League next season.