On-fire Ronaldo scores third hattrick in seven games

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick to help Al Nassr thump Al Wehda 6-0 in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Saturday, at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

It was Ronaldo's third hattrick in seven games.

Ronaldo was once again the star performer for his side and was as clinical as ever in front of the goal. The 39-year-old was too hot to handle for the Al-Wehda players who completed the 66th hat-trick of his illustrious career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has 32 league goals this season, two short of Abderrazak Hamdallah's record tally of 34 back in the 2018-19 campaign, with four games still to play.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in Riyadh in the fifth minute after intercepting a poor clearance from goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi.

Seven minutes later, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star grabbed his second, heading home a cross from Marcelo Brozovic.

Early in the second half, Ronaldo's shot from just inside the area secured his hat trick in Al-Nassr's seventh successive win.

His fellow Portuguese star Otavio also scored as did Senegal forward Sadio Mane and Mohammed Al-Fatil.

Al Nassr is currently second in the league table, nine points behind leader Al Hilal who has a game in hand. Al Wehda on the other hand is 12th on the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

