Ronaldo accorded ‘GOAT’ tribute by Al Nassr

Honouring Cristiano Ronaldo's achievement of being the first and only player to reach the incredible milestone of 900 career goals, Al Nassr presented the Portuguese forward with a special jersey ahead of their Saudi Pro League game against Al Ahli on Friday.

The jersey bore the number 900, and instead of his name, the Saudi club inscribed "GOAT" -- Greatest of All Time.

This was Ronaldo's first game for his club since returning from the international break, during which he achieved the incredible feat of scoring his 900th career goal against Croatia in the Nations League. Ronaldo's career goals now stand at 901 as the forward also helped Portugal beat Scotland with a last-gasp winner in their 2-1 win.

Ronaldo, however, could not add to his goal tally on Friday as Al Nassr, sixth in the Saudi Pro League, had to stay content with a 1-1 draw against Al Ahli.

But Al Nassr and the home fans made it a special occasion for their superstar forward as an impressive tifo carrying the messages '900 goals' and 'Only heroes achieve glory' was also displayed in the stands of the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Ronaldo just recently became the first human being to reach a billion followers on social media accounts, aided by his newly-launched YouTube channel that has attracted more than 60 million subscribers in just over three weeks.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player reached the milestone with over 639 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook and 113 million on X.