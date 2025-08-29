Football
AFP, Istanbul
Fri Aug 29, 2025 11:11 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 29, 2025 11:53 AM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Ex-United coach Solskjaer sacked after European flop

Fri Aug 29, 2025 11:11 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 29, 2025 11:53 AM
AFP, Istanbul
Fri Aug 29, 2025 11:11 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 29, 2025 11:53 AM
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Reuters

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as coach of Besiktas on Thursday after the Turkish club fell to a costly second-leg defeat in their UEFA Conference League play-off with Swiss side Lausanne.

The decision was reached during an emergency meeting after the 1-0 defeat in Istanbul which sent Besiktas tumbling out of European competition altogether as they were eliminated 2-1 on aggregate.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Our contract with head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been terminated as a result of the decision made during the board meeting. Our president Serdal Adali expressed his gratitude to Solskjaer for his services," said the Istanbul club in a statement.

The 52-year-old was only appointed to the post in January of this year, following a three-year break from coaching.

However, following a fourth-placed finish in the Turkish league last season, the Norwegian had been under mounting pressure after Besiktas were knocked out by Shakhtar Donetsk in the second qualifying round of the Europa League at the end of July.

Solskjaer cut his teeth with former playing club Man United's reserves prior to getting his first senior job at Norwegian club Molde.

In December 2019, he was appointed interim boss at Old Trafford, before impressing sufficiently to get the job on a permanent basis three months later.

Despite guiding Man Utd to a runners-up finish in the 2020/21 Premier League season, Solskjaer was shown the door in November 2021.

Related topic:
Ole Gunner Solskjaer
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ronaldo's Man Utd return 'turned out wrong': Solskjaer

1y ago
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন কমিশনের বটম লাইন হলো পেশাদারিত্ব ও নিরপেক্ষতা: সিইসি

সিইসি বলেন, ‘নির্বাচন ঘিরে রাজনৈতিক ও আইনশৃঙ্খলা-সংক্রান্ত চ্যালেঞ্জ তো আছেই, এর পাশাপাশি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াজনিত নতুন চ্যালেঞ্জ তৈরি হয়েছে। বিশেষ করে ভুয়া ও বিভ্রান্তিকর তথ্য (মিসইনফরমেশন ও ডিসইনফরমেশন...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘নারীদের আবাসন সংকট নিরসন, ক্যাম্পাসে সুস্থ রাজনৈতিক চর্চা নিশ্চিত করব’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে