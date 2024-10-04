Don’t judge us now, pleads Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Manchester United's Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag reacts during the UEFA Europa League 1st round day 2 between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto on October 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

Erik ten Hag pleaded to be given until the end of the season as Manchester United boss after needing a late Harry Maguire equaliser to salvage a 3-3 draw at Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

Ten Hag was under major pressure before the trip to Portugal after just two wins from United's first six Premier League fixtures of the season left them languishing in 13th place in the table.

The Red Devils have also drawn their opening two Europa League games to sit 21st in the 36-team table.

"We will get there, don't judge us in this moment," said Ten Hag.

"Judge us in the end of the season. We will improve, we have two seasons where we achieved finals. Just wait, we will develop and progress this team."

Ten Hag has fiercely defended his record after winning the League Cup and FA Cup in his first two seasons in charge at Old Trafford -- ending United's six-year trophy drought in the process.

A shock victory over Manchester City in last season's FA Cup final was widely credited with saving his job despite finishing eighth in the Premier League.

But the United hierarchy could be forced to act in the upcoming international break after they travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ten Hag could not have asked for a better start in Porto as goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund put United 2-0 up inside 20 minutes

However, the English giants have failed to win any of their last four away European games despite scoring three times in each of them.

Last season they crashed out of the Champions League at the group stages after losing 4-3 at Bayern Munich and FC Copenhagen plus a 3-3 draw at Galatasaray.

Another six-goal thriller took place at the Estadio do Dragao as Pepe and Samu Omorodion brought Porto level before half-time.

Omorodion smashed the home side in front early in the second half before United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second consecutive game.

But Maguire's header from a corner at least salvaged a point for Ten Hag.

"When you get 2-0 away from home you have to be a little bit more solid and there were far too many gaps," said Maguire.

"Too many crosses were coming into the box for sure and they ultimately punished us for it."

The England international has lost his regular starting spot in the side to Matthijs de Ligt, who previously worked under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Maguire said the pressure his manager was facing is what comes with the "privilege" of being in the spotlight at one of the world's biggest clubs.

"I've played for this club for six years, I know how it works. When you go on a bad spell players come under pressure and also the manager does," added Maguire.

"He's experienced enough and been at this club long enough so I'm sure he knows how to deal with it. It's part of the privilege you have playing for this club."