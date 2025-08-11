Debutant Abahani bank on Diabate

Six-time Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions Abahani began preparations for the AFC Challenge League with much vigor in the middle of last month, bolstered by new signings and the expectation of three foreign recruits joining the club.

However, ahead of their playoff against Muras United FC of Kyrgyzstan tomorrow, the Sky Blues appear a bit out of sorts, with Malian forward Souleymane Diabate the only foreign recruit to have arrived. Diabate joined Abahani after spending six seasons at archrivals Mohammedan.

For both Diabate and Abahani, the AFC Challenge League will be a new experience, as they will be making their debut in the competition. Abahani's best-ever run in an AFC tournament came in 2019, when they reached the zonal semifinal of the AFC Cup.

Two other potential foreign recruits – Brazilian Raphael Augusto and Nigerian Emeka Ogboug – failed to join the Sky Blues. Abahani could not confirm Augusto's transfer, leading him to sign for Bashundhara Kings, while Emeka was unable to travel from Nigeria due to domestic issues.

Despite this, Diabate's words may offer some confidence to Abahani ahead of the clash against Muras United FC, who are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka this morning.

"This will be my first time playing in the AFC Challenge League, but all football [matches] are the same. I'll just play my game and do everything I can to win and score for Abahani," Diabate told reporters after his first training session with the club at the National Stadium yesterday.

Although it will be a new season, new club, and new teammates for Diabate, the 34-year-old forward is determined to prove his worth at Abahani.

"I know all the Abahani players, so they are not new to me. Maybe the competition is new, but like I said, football is the same everywhere. The players are good, the coach is very good, and Abahani is a strong team. We will try to fight and win the game, insha'Allah," said Diabate, who was initially set to play for Mohammedan -- the club that actually qualified for the AFC Challenge League but was barred from participating due to licensing issues.

Mohammedan had previously completed their licensing requirements for the tournament several times but failed to qualify in those years.

Asked how he planned to repay Abahani's faith in him as their lone foreign striker against Muras FC, Diabate replied: "Football is not a one-man game. Abahani have many good local players. If they join me and help me, I believe we can win. Football is not only about foreigners – it is for local players as well. Foreigners are important, but local players are also very good. I played against them last season, so I know their quality. If they join me and help me, we can achieve something."