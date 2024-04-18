Football
AFP, Manchester
Thu Apr 18, 2024 02:56 AM
Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 03:00 AM

Football

De Bruyne sends Man City-Real Madrid clash to extra-time

AFP, Manchester
Thu Apr 18, 2024 02:56 AM
Manchester City's Belgian midfielder #17 Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his team first and equalising goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, north-west England, on April 17, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Kevin De Bruyne kept Manchester City's defence of the Champions League alive by firing home an equaliser 14 minutes from time to send their quarter-final tie against Real Madrid to extra-time.

Rodrygo had put the Spanish giants in front early on but De Bruyne's equaliser was just reward for City's dominance to level the match at 1-1 on the night and 4-4 on aggregate.

The winners of the tie will face Bayern Munich in the last four after they beat Arsenal 1-0 to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

