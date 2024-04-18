De Bruyne sends Man City-Real Madrid clash to extra-time
Kevin De Bruyne kept Manchester City's defence of the Champions League alive by firing home an equaliser 14 minutes from time to send their quarter-final tie against Real Madrid to extra-time.
Rodrygo had put the Spanish giants in front early on but De Bruyne's equaliser was just reward for City's dominance to level the match at 1-1 on the night and 4-4 on aggregate.
The winners of the tie will face Bayern Munich in the last four after they beat Arsenal 1-0 to progress 3-2 on aggregate.
