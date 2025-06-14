Cunha determined to change fortunes of Man Utd

Matheus Cunha says he is determined to help Manchester United bounce back from their worst league season in 51 years after becoming the club's first major signing of the transfer window.

The 20-time English champions are undergoing a rebuild under Ruben Amorim after limping home 15th in the Premier League and losing the Europa League final to fellow strugglers Tottenham.

Defeat in Bilbao cost them Champions League qualification, meaning United will spend a first season without European football since 2014/15.

But the Red Devils' issues did not deter Brazil international Cunha, who completed his £62.5 million ($85 million) switch from Wolves on Thursday.

"It is the most common phrase that you can say at this moment, but this is the dream come true," the 26-year-old told MUTV.

"Maybe outside, I think maybe my decision, they don't understand. But when you have always dreamed to play here, it's easier to pick this decision.

"For me, no one else is like United. Of course, I know it's been a hard season for everyone. I think my decision shows what this club is for me and what I believe this club can be.

"And, of course, I'll do everything that I can to manage this inside of me, to play for my dream team and put my dream team to win."

Cunha followed United growing up and spoke of his admiration for Wayne Rooney, along with many other members of the triumphant 2008 Champions League side.

The Red Devils have tumbled out of Europe's elite in recent years but the forward has lofty ambitions.

"I don't think we have one player who comes here and then doesn't think about the glory days in Man United," Cunha said.

"To remember all the times that they win the Premier League, how many titles it was, and of course to qualify for the Champions League. This is what I think about United, you know to put this club on top.

"Then what I can do is everything to show them I'm here to help the team, to conquer these kind of things."

Cunha scored 17 goals in all competitions for Wolves last season, winning the Premier League club's players' player of the year award.

He will add his predatory instincts and creative guile to a United attack that struggled throughout this season.

The striker helped his country qualify for the World Cup earlier this week when he set up the only goal for Vinicius Junior in a 1-0 win over Paraguay.