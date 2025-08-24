Cremonese stun Modric's Milan

AC Milan's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric fights for the ball with Cremonese's Nigerian forward David Chidozie Okereke during their Serie A match at San Siro stadium in Milan, on August 23, 2025. Photo: AFP

Luka Modric and AC Milan fell to a shock 2-1 home defeat to Cremonese, enduring the worst possible start to their Serie A campaign on Saturday.

Federico Bonazzoli ruined Modric's first Milan start with a stunning scissor kick just after the hour mark which sank the hosts and delighted the loud contingent of Cremonese fans who made the trip to the San Siro.

Whistles and boos rang out from home supporters at the final whistle as Milan were hit by two sucker punches from Bonazzoli and Federico Baschirotto, who opened the scoring with a glancing header in the 29th minute.

Milan were level at the break through Strahinja Pavlovic's header in the final moments of the first half but Massimiliano Allegri's team failed to capitalise on chances created early in the second period and were punished by Bonazzoli who gave Cremonese their first ever win over Milan at the San Siro.

"If you look at the performance we had more chances but the difference in these matches is the determination with which you attack and defend," said Allegri.

"We conceded two avoidable goals due to being slack... it's like we're not aware of danger."

Roma got off to a positive start under new coach Gian Piero Gasperini with a 1-0 win over Bologna, new boy Wesley Franca pouncing on a Jhon Lucumi error to bundle in the only goal of the game in the 43rd minute.