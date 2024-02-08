Football
Reuters, Hong Kong
Thu Feb 8, 2024 08:25 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 08:31 AM

Most Viewed

Football

China says Messi's absence in Hong Kong match beyond 'realm of sports'

Reuters, Hong Kong
Thu Feb 8, 2024 08:25 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 08:31 AM
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi dribbles against Vissel Kobe midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi during the second half of a preseason friendly at Japan National Stadium. Photo: Reuters

Chinese state media, Hong Kong politicians and fans swiftly condemned Argentine player Lionel Messi's participation in a Japan match on Wednesday after staying on the bench just days earlier in a highly anticipated match in Hong Kong.

Many in the financial hub were dismayed on Sunday when the 36-year-old did not come onto the field during a much hyped Inter Miami match to a sell-out crowd with fans demanding answers and a refund.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said Messi was deemed unfit to play in Sunday's match in the Hong Kong friendly.

China's state-controlled Global Times said Messi's absence posed many questions on the differential treatment for Hong Kong.

"The match in Hong Kong became the only one in Messi's six pre-season friendly matches on this trip where he was absent. The situation...has magnified these doubts and suspicions on the integrity of Inter Miami and Messi himself."

Some mainland fans travelled 12 hours from Xinjiang to Hong Kong to see Messi, the Global Times wrote, with the disappointment of the government and fans "entirely understandable. The impact of this incident has far exceeded the realm of sports."

Messi apologised to his Chinese fans on Weibo, a Chinese platform similar to X, just ahead of the Japan game on Wednesday, saying it was a real shame he was not able to play in Hong Kong due to an injury.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I always want to play... especially in these games where we travel so far and people are excited to see our games. Hopefully we can come back and play a game in Hong Kong," he wrote in Chinese and Spanish.

The match in Hong Kong drew 40,000 fans, with spectators paying up to nearly HK$5,000 ($640) per ticket. In Tokyo, entire blocks of seating at the Japan National Stadium remained unoccupied, with just 28,614 tickets sold.

Hong Kong's Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said in a statement that, like the fans, it was very disappointed that Messi could not play in Hong Kong due to injury.

"However three days later, Messi was able to play actively and freely in Japan...the government hopes the organisers and teams can provide reasonable explanations."

Sports lawmaker Kenneth Fok said the incident "sprinkled salt wounds" on Hong Kong fans, while senior government advisor Regina Ip wrote on X that "Hong Kong people hate Messi, Inter-Miami and the black hand behind them, for the deliberate and calculate snub to Hong Kong."

Related topic:
Lionel MessiHong Kong
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe voted for Messi, Messi picked Haaland

3w ago

Clubs spent record $9.63b on int'l transfers in 2023

1w ago
Lionel Messi

Messi, Beckham booed in Hong Kong

3d ago

HK braces for new rally after fresh riot police clashes

Messi, Suarez on target but Miami beaten in Saudi friendly

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

চট্টগ্রাম জেলায় একের পর এক ডাকাতি, পুলিশের ভূমিকা নিয়ে প্রশ্ন

চট্টগ্রাম জেলায় উদ্বেগজনক হারে বেড়েছে ডাকাতির ঘটনা। জেলার বিভিন্ন উপজেলা এবং অর্থনীতির ‘লাইফ লাইন’ খ্যাত ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রাম মহাসড়কে ডাকাতির ঘটনা ঘটলেও ধরাছোঁয়ার বাইরে থেকে যাচ্ছেন মূল অপরাধীরা। 

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শনিবার থেকে টেকনাফ-সেন্টমার্টিন জাহাজ চলাচল স্থগিত

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification