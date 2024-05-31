Chelsea appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager: reports

Chelsea have appointed Leicester's Enzo Maresca as their new head coach, according to British media reports late Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph said the Italian would be joining the Blues on a five-year contract, plus an option of a further year, designed to give the club stability after two years of upheaval under the new regime led by US investors Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly.

Maresca, who until last year was Pep Guardiola's assistant at English champions Manchester City, oversaw an immediate return to the Premier League for Leicester following their relegation 12 months ago.

The 44-year-old Italian's style of football is also said to have impressed Chelsea chiefs.

London club Chelsea were looking for a new manager after parting company with Mauricio Pochettino.

He spent just one season in charge at Stamford Bridge, with Brentford's Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna, who led Ipswich to top-flight promotion behind Leicester, also linked with the vacancy.

Pochettino left after a late surge resulted in Chelsea finishing sixth in the Premier League -- qualifying for the Europa Conference League -- but missed out on Champions League qualification and a trophy.

Chelsea lost the League Cup final 1-0 to Liverpool after extra-time and pushed Manchester City all the way before losing in the FA Cup semi-finals by the same score.

But there had been signs former Tottenham manager Pochettino's project was coming together during a run of five consecutive wins to end the campaign that ensured Chelsea will be involved in European competition next season.