Football
AFP, Rio De Janeiro
Mon May 27, 2024 05:40 AM
Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 05:43 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Brazil's Ronaldinho stars in charity match for flood victims

AFP, Rio De Janeiro
Mon May 27, 2024 05:40 AM Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 05:43 AM
Brazilian former soccer star Ronaldinho reacts after scoring during a charity football match with former football stars and artists at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on May 26, 2024. The football match aims to raise money and encourage donations for the victims of the unprecedented floods that have left more than 160 people dead, some 100 missing and left 90 percent of its towns inundated, including Rio Grande do Sul state capital, Porto Alegre. Photo: AFP

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho came out of retirement Sunday for a charity match to raise funds for those affected by devastating flooding in the country's south.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona legend notched two goals and an assist in the 5-5 tie at the match in Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ronaldinho, whose full name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, is from Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state, which has been reeling from weeks of unprecedented floods that have killed more than 160 people and left 90 percent of its towns inundated.

A slew of Brazilian football stars got together for Sunday's charity match, including coach Dorival Junior and former right-back Cafu.

"It's moving to see all these people coming together to help my people," Ronaldinho said.

"After this immeasurable tragedy, we see the Brazilian people uniting again," Junior said.

Ronaldinho, 44, put in his team's fourth and fifth goals, while Cafu also shone with a goal and an assist.

He left the pitch with 15 minutes on the clock, to a standing ovation.

Women's stars also took part in the match, including Formiga.

Cities and rural areas alike in Rio Grande do Sul have been hit for weeks by an unprecedented climate disaster of torrential rains and deadly flooding.

More than half a million people have fled their homes, and authorities have been unable to fully assess the extent of the damage.

In state capital Porto Alegre, floodwaters rose again on Thursday amid new rainfall.

The floods mark the region's fourth extreme weather event in less than a year, a phenomenon scientists say is driven by climate change and also deforestation.

Governor Eduardo Leite told TV Globo on Saturday evening that the reconstruction could last "several months, or even more than a year."

Related topic:
RonaldinhoCafubrazil football teamBrazil flood
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ten Hag fumes over Casemiro red card in Man Utd win

1y ago

Ronaldinho, brother held over fake passports in Paraguay

4y ago

Brazil supporters' favourite Ancelotti to replace Tite?

1y ago

Sao Paulo boss Dorival Junior to coach Brazil: club

4m ago
Bubly's favourite Brazil players Ronaldinho and Romário

Ronaldinho and Romário are my favourites: Bubly

1y ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

১৫-১৮ কিলোমিটার বেগে এগোচ্ছে রিমাল, বাতাসের গতি-বৃষ্টিপাত বাড়ার আশঙ্কা

জোয়ার থাকায় কাটেনি জলোচ্ছ্বাসের আশঙ্কা।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তারেককে ফিরিয়ে এনে আদালতের সাজা কার্যকর করব: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification