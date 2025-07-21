BFF fined USD 1500 for delay in Bangladesh-Singapore match

The Bangladesh Football Federation has been fined 1500 US dollars for a two-minute delay in kick-off during Bangladesh's Asian Cup Qualifier fixture against Singapore on June 10 in Dhaka.

A circular released by the Asian Football Confederation dated July 17 stated that the second half of the match at the National Stadium in Dhaka started at least two minutes later than scheduled and was fined under Official Countdown Article 2.2 of AFC Competition Operation.

The continental football body also said that the fine should be paid within 30 days of imposition and a repeat offence of the same nature would cause a heavier sanction.