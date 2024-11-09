BFF announces Tk 1.5 crore reward for SAFF champions

Bangladesh team celebrate their win against Nepal in the final of SAFF Women's Championship. Photo: SAFF

Bangladesh Football Federation will reward Tk 1.5 crore to SAFF Women's Championship winning team, a member of the executive committee told the media today.

Following the first meeting of the new EC off BFF, Amirul Islam Babu, a member of the committee, said: "The SAFF champion women's team will be given Tk 1.5 crore by the federation. We will soon arrange a programme to distribute the amount in front of you. Those who were part of the team in the tournament will receive the money."

The Bangladesh women's team, who defeated hosts Nepal 2-1 in the final to clinch back-to-back titles, have been handed over a cheque of Tk 1 crore by the sports ministry while Bangladesh Cricket Board has also announced a Tk 20 lac reward for the team.

First executive committee meeting of BFF's new committee. Photo: BFF

Although there was no direct reward from the BFF last time around, former vice-president Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan gave away Tk 50 lac to the winning team in 2022.

Women's team's reception and reward was one of 28 agenda in the first meeting of BFF's new executive committee, which was elected on October 26. Tabith Awal, the new president of BFF, presided over the almost four-hour-long meeting,