Bayern Munich 1-0 Real Madrid: What's your prediction?

Tue Apr 30, 2024 09:27 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 09:49 PM

Tue Apr 30, 2024 09:27 PM
Photos: Reuters

Record 14-time winners Real Madrid visit the Allianz Arena to take on European giants Bayern Munich in what promises to be a mouth-watering first-leg semifinal clash in the Champions League tonight. The match begins at 1:00 am on Wednesday (Bangladesh time).

Who will come out laughing at the end of the first 90? The Daily Star predicts for the Bavarians to get a 1-0 advantage in their den against Carlo Ancelotti's side.

As we eagerly await the outcome, here are some interesting facts and the probable line-ups of the two sides ahead of the clash.

*Bayern have only lost one of their last 24 home games in the Champions League, winning on 20 occasions.

*Madrid are unbeaten in their 10 games in the Champions League this season, with seven wins. They had gone 11 without defeat en route to winning the 2016-17 edition.

*Bayern are winless in their last seven games against Madrid, losing six of those meetings.

*Harry Kane has 10 goal involvements in this season's Champions League – tied with David Beckham (in 1998-99 and 2001-02) and Steven Gerrard (2007-08) for the most by an English player in a single campaign.

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies, Goretzka, Pavlovic, Muller, Musiala, Gnabry, Kane

Real Madrid: Lunin, Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

bayern munich vs real madridBayern Munich vs Real Madrid predictionucl 2023-24UCLChampions League
