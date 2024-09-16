Barca hit by Olmo injury blow; Bonmati signs long-term deal

Barcelona's Dani Olmo reacts during their La Liga match against Girona on September 15, 2024. [R] FC Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati after winning the women's Ballon d'Or in Paris on October 30, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo will miss around a month with a hamstring injury, the club said Monday.

The Spanish playmaker scored in the 4-1 rout of Girona in La Liga on Sunday but was later substituted after sustaining the injury.

"Tests conducted this Monday morning on Dani Olmo have revealed that the Barcelona forward has injured his right hamstring," said Barcelona in a statement.

"He is expected to be unavailable for the next four to five weeks."

Olmo will miss Barcelona's opening Champions League matches against Monaco and Young Boys, as well as several La Liga games and Nations League matches for Euro 2024 winners Spain against Denmark and Serbia in early October.

The 26-year-old could return for visit of Bayern Munich on October 23 and the Clasico clash at Real Madrid on October 27.

Olmo has three goals in three matches for Barcelona since joining from RB Leipzig this summer.

Bonmati pens new deal

Women's Ballon d'Or holder Aitana Bonmati signed a new deal with Barcelona on Monday until 2028.

The Spanish playmaker, 26, scored in the Champions League final last season as she led the dominant Catalan giants to a sensational quadruple.

"The best player in the world is thus staying at a winning club," wrote Barcelona in a statement.

Bonmati has 96 goals for Barcelona in 275 games and is the joint record Champions League goalscorer with 22, tied with team-mate and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Also a World Cup winner with Spain in 2023, Bonmati came through the Barcelona youth academy after joining the club in 2011.