Bangladesh smash seven past Macau

Bangladesh captain Nazmul Huda Faysal celebrates one of his four goals against Macau. Photo: BFF

Captain Nazmul Huda Faysal scored four goals as Bangladesh thrashed Macau 7-0 on Friday in Phnom Penh to stay alive in their AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign.

The boys in red and green, who had started their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Cambodia before bouncing back with a single-goal win against Philippines, currently sit third on the five-team table.

Afghanistan lead the table with six points from two matches followed by Cambodia on same number of points. Bangladesh, having played a game more, have six points too from three matches.

The charges of Saiful Bari Titu, who have been goal-shy all campaign, took the lead through Faysal on 40 minutes.

Bangladesh scored six more goals between 65 and 84 minutes, with Faysal adding three more while substitutes Mohammad Manik and Rifat Kazi adding one apiece. The other one was an own-goal.

Macau, the bottom-placed side, have now conceded 24 goals in four matches without having ever found the opposition net.

Bangladesh will take on favourites Afghanistan in their last group match on Sunday. The top teams from three groups will qualify directly for the main tournament while the best runners-up team will also join them.