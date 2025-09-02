Bangladesh ready to turn the tide against Vietnam

Joyous Bangladesh players pose for a photograph following their final practice session ahead of the campaign opener against Vietnam. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh are aiming to make a positive start in the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers as they face 2018 finalists Vietnam in one of two Group C matches at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho, Vietnam on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:00pm Bangladesh time, following the first fixture between Yemen and Singapore at the same venue.

Bangladesh have endured poor campaigns in the last six editions of the tournament, managing only one win and a draw -- against Sri Lanka and India respectively -- since the competition's inception in 2013. However, this time the team is dreaming of qualification, buoyed by the inclusion of several senior national team players and four expatriate footballers.

To fuel this ambition, the men in red and green have undergone a month-long training programme, including a camp in Bahrain where they played two preparatory matches against the Bahrain U-23 side. Although they lost both games, Saiful Bari Titu's charges are believed to have gained valuable experience and confidence from the outings.

Nonetheless, the first fixture presents a stern challenge. Vietnam won the 10-team ASEAN U-23 Championship in July, overcoming strong sides such as Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Myanmar. Like Bangladesh, the Vietnamese squad also features at least six players from their senior national team, which is currently 113th in the FIFA world rankings.

Despite the odds, Bangladesh remain optimistic, banking on their preparation, senior player experience, and the addition of foreign-based talent. However, Italy-based winger Fahamedul Islam is unlikely to start after only joining the squad on Tuesday.

With 11 group champions and the four best runners-up qualifying for the final round in Saudi Arabia next year, Bangladesh must avoid defeat against Vietnam if they hope to keep their qualification dream alive.

"It's an exciting squad, and some of these players are expected to represent the national team in the near future. We have high hopes for this group. They are confident and determined to produce a better result this time, despite our poor record in past editions," said assistant coach Hasan Al Mamun in a video message. Head coach Saiful Bari Titu is doubtful for Wednesday's match due to illness, and Mamun is prepared to take charge if required.

Echoing the coach's optimism, captain Sheikh Morsalin said, "We have worked hard over the past month for this match. We are mentally prepared and ready to give our best. Our target is to win."