Star Sports Report
Sun Mar 10, 2024 02:31 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 02:42 PM

Bangladesh to play practice match against Sudan tonight

Three of the four Bangladesh goalkeepers at the camp in Saudi Arabia. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team will play two practice matches against Sudan -- one tonight and the other on March 14 -- as part of their preparation for this month's World Cup Qualifiers against Palestine.

The matches will kick off at 11:30pm Bangladesh time.

Both Bangladesh and Sudan teams are currently undergoing training camps in Saudi Arabia, and Bangladesh Football Federation took this opportunity to arrange these matches.

"When we heard that Sudan national team are training here, we communicated with them. After two teams agreed, we informed the Saudi federation and they gave green light," the team's manager Aamer Khan said in a video message posted by the BFF.

"These two matches are not FIFA friendly, rather they would be counted as practice matches. However, these matches are very important as preparation for the Palestine matches," Aamer added.

The Bangladesh team, which left the country for Saudi Arabia on March 2, will fly to Kuwait for the away match against Palestine on March 21 before hosting them in Dhaka five days later.

Sudan are ranked 127th while Bangladesh are ranked 183rd in FIFA.

