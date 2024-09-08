Bangladesh lose to Bhutan again

A stoppage-time strike from Kinga Wangchuk handed a visiting Bangladesh a 1-0 defeat to hosts Bhutan in the second and final FIFA friendly match at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Sunday.

The triumph of the Dragon Boys meant the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw as Bangladesh defeated Bhutan 1-0 in the first match on Thursday.

It was also overall Bangladesh's second defeat against Bhutan, who had earlier lost 3-1 to Bhutan in 2016, during a play-off match of the Asian Cup that threw Bangladesh out of the international arena for nearly two years.

The charges of Spanish coach Javier Cabrera went to Thimphu to play two matches against Bhutan with a view to improve their position in the FIFA rankings ahead of the draw for the upcoming Asian Cup but a victory and a defeat means they were not able to meet their expectation.

The men in red and green beat Bhutan 1-0 in the first match with a strike from Sheikh Morsalin despite an overall dismal performance.

Expectations were that the players will improve their performance in the second match, however, the boys seemingly played without purpose throughout the match.

Cabrera brought two changes in the playing eleven from the first match by drafting in Shahriar Emon and Issa Faisal in place of injured Rakib Hossain and Bishwanath Ghosh.

The absence of Rakib was felt throughout the match with the forwards hardly penetrating the Bhutan backline. Cabrera sent four pair of fresh legs in the second half but they hardly had any impact on the game.

When the game was seemingly heading towards a goalless draw, Bhutan cashed in on a poor clearance of the Bangladesh defense with substitute Kinga Wangchuk converting a volley after receiving the ball from a Dawa Tshering following a free-kick in the stoppage time.

"We knew Bhutan needed a win as they lost the first match. They came stronger and they did it," said Cabrera at the post-match conference.

"I think we managed quite well in a sense because the second half was very tight except the goal-scoring move. They were very accurate in the set-piece. Bhutan was more accurate in the second half.

"It was also good for the team to get into such a challenging situation. You need to play games to improve and that was the main objective of the window. In next, we will try to improve a bit and get better result."