Argentina to retire Messi’s No.10 shirt: reports

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia said that the board intended to retire Lionel Messi's No.10 shirt following his retirement.

"When Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him. His number 10 will be retired for life in his Honour. It's the least we can do for him," Tapia told the media at a press conference.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi led Argentina to a third World Cup title with seven goals and three assists to his name in the 2022 edition in Qatar. He won the Golden Ball for his stellar display in Qatar becoming the only player to do it twice in World Cup history after getting the award in 2014 in Brazil where he led his side to a runner

Argentina legend Diego Maradona also donned the No.10 shirt for the Albiceleste, and like Messi, boasts a World Cup-winning medal, when he starred to help Argentina go all the way in 1986.

There were calls to retire the iconic No.10 jersey in honour of the late Maradona but FIFA rules mandated that the side wear all numbers from one to 23 during that year's World Cup, thereby not allowing the AFA to proceed.

Messi has 106 goals in 180 matches for Argentina and his trophy cabinet includes the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup.

