Argentina to play Nigeria, Ivory Coast in March

The current world champions Argentina will play against Nigeria and Ivory Coast in their next friendlies in China in March.

The two friendlies will be the last before Lionel Messi and company gear up for the Copa America, to be held in United States in June.

Through its social media pages, the AFA confirmed the news.

The Albicelestes' match against Nigeria, one of the iconic rivals in World Cup history, will be at the Olympics Sports Center stadium in Hangzhou, while the duel with the Ivory Coast -- who are currently playing the AFCON -- will be played at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing. The matches will be played between March 18 and 26, according to TyC Sports.

Although the possibility of facing the Chinese team was being considered, the Asians finally dropped out because they will play a match for the Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup on that FIFA date against Singapore.

