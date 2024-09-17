Abahani appoint coach Maruful, backtrack on Campesino appointment

Six-time professional league champions Abahani yesterday appointed local AKM Maruful Haque as their head coach for the upcoming season, some two-and-a-half months after they had announced the appointment of Spanish coach Mario Rivera Campesino.

However, Abahani backtracked on their decision to appoint Campesino and sign foreign players soon after the club was looted and vandalised by miscreants following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

"We have confirmed Maruful Haque as our head coach for the next season as he has met with club director Bashir Ahmed and club chief executive officer Humayun Kabir," said Abahani football team manager Nazrul Islam.

"He will assume responsibility after returning from Vietnam, where he will be guiding the Bangladesh U-20 team in an AFC competition," Nazrul added, noting that they haven't yet fixed the date for the training camp, though the season will commence on October 11.

Maruful, the country's sole UEFA A-licenced coach, has previously worked with Mohammedan SC, Sheikh Russel KC, Sheikh Jamal DC, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Chittagong Abahani, and Arambagh KS, achieving successes with all these clubs, either winning or being runners-up in various trophies.

"As a professional, I accepted the challenge with Abahani, who will play without foreign players. It seems interesting to me, as the local players of Abahani are not bad," said Maruful, adding that there is no pressure from the club to win any titles.

"I know Abahani is a traditional and popular outfit with many supporters, so there will be pressure from the supporters. I haven't been given any specific targets by the club, but I have my own targets to prove myself."

When asked whether he can achieve anything with the local players, Maruful said, "First, I need to conduct a few sessions to determine whether the players are passionate about achieving something. Then I can tell you more about it."