‘You’ve blown it big time’: Gayle slams Mulder for not chasing Lara’s 400

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle has launched a scathing critique of South Africa's stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder for opting not to chase Brian Lara's iconic 400 not out in Test cricket, after declaring, with Mulder himself unbeaten on 367 against Zimbabwe earlier this week.

Mulder's decision has sparked debate across the cricket world, with Gayle -- Lara's former teammate -- branding it a missed opportunity of monumental proportions.

"If I could get the chance to get 400, I would get 400," Gayle said in an interview with talkSPORT. "That doesn't happen often. You don't know when you're going to get to a triple-century again. Any time you get a chance like that, you try and make the best out of it."

Mulder, who was unbeaten on 367 at Lunch on Day 2 in Bulawayo, had walked in at No. 3 and batted through 334 deliveries, smashing 49 boundaries and four sixes. South Africa, however, never resumed their innings after lunch, opting instead to declare.

The 27-year-old later explained that his decision was rooted in respect for Lara's record, a gesture Gayle acknowledged -- though not without criticism.

"He was so generous and said he wanted the record to stay with Brian Lara. Maybe he panicked, he didn't know what to do in that situation," Gayle said. "Come on, you're on 367, automatically you have to take a chance at the record. If you want to be a legend ... how are you going to become a legend? Records come with being a legend."

Mulder, playing only his 21st Test, had dominated the Zimbabwe bowling attack from early on, ending the first day on 264 not out. With plenty of time and wickets in hand, many expected him to push for Lara's milestone.

Gayle was adamant that the quality of the opposition should not diminish the significance of such a feat.

"It's the same cricket, Test cricket," Gayle said. "Sometimes you can't even get one run against a team like Zimbabwe, if you want to put it that way. It doesn't matter, the opponent -- if you get a hundred against any team, that's a Test century. If you get a double or triple, 400, that's Test cricket. That's the ultimate game."

Gayle didn't hold back: "Like I said, he panicked and he blundered, straight up … You've blown it big time."

The incident also drew attention at Lord's, where England captain Ben Stokes was asked whether he would declare with a batter so close to a historic achievement.

"As captain, you'd rather do it to yourself than the captain pulling out on a groundbreaking day," Stokes said. "I think he said something about how it should stay with Brian. He's not going to get that opportunity again. They got the win, which obviously is the big thing that counts."