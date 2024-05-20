'Jersey still fits, I can be the impact player'

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli hit key knocks to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru seal the last play-off spot in the Indian Premier League with a 27-run win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Chirs Gayle was present at the stadium and opened up about his love for the franchise during the match. He humorously suggested serving as an impact substitute for the team and fondly recalled his time with the IPL franchise.

"As you can see jersey still fits so if they need an extra man, I can be the impact player. It is good to see the fans. RCB forever, I will forever be an RCB fan," Gayle, the RCB Hall of Fame, said in a video posted by RCB on X.

"It is always good to be back where you have fun memories. It is good to see the guys in a very important game. For me, it is very special to be right here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. One thing I noticed the roof, brand new, I know I have done some damage. I hope someone can put a dent in there and make it entertaining like the Universe Boss," Gayle said.

"I got goosebumps. This is the best place to play cricket, the atmosphere is brilliant and the fans played a big part during my career with RCB," Gayle added.

