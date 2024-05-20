Cricket
Agencies
Mon May 20, 2024 09:28 AM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 09:40 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

'Jersey still fits, I can be the impact player'

Agencies
Mon May 20, 2024 09:28 AM Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 09:40 AM
PHOTO: X

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli hit key knocks to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru seal the last play-off spot in the Indian Premier League with a 27-run win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Chirs Gayle was present at the stadium and opened up about his love for the franchise during the match. He humorously suggested serving as an impact substitute for the team and fondly recalled his time with the IPL franchise.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"As you can see jersey still fits so if they need an extra man, I can be the impact player. It is good to see the fans. RCB forever, I will forever be an RCB fan," Gayle, the RCB Hall of Fame, said in a video posted by RCB on X.

"It is always good to be back where you have fun memories. It is good to see the guys in a very important game. For me, it is very special to be right here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. One thing I noticed the roof, brand new, I know I have done some damage. I hope someone can put a dent in there and make it entertaining like the Universe Boss," Gayle said.

"I got goosebumps. This is the best place to play cricket, the atmosphere is brilliant and the fans played a big part during my career with RCB," Gayle added.
 

Related topic:
RCBRoyal Challengers BengaluruIPLChris Gaylecricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kolkata down Mumbai to confirm IPL play-off berth

1w ago

Gayle wants Shamar Joseph in Windies squad for home World Cup

2m ago
Kohli and Gambhir's Friendly Hug

Kohli, Gambhir hug it out

1m ago
Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis credits newfound aggression for RCB's IPL revival

6d ago

Maxwell takes indefinite 'mental and physical break' from IPL

1m ago
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

ইরানের প্রেসিডেন্ট রাইসি হেলিকপ্টার দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত

ইরানের এক ঊর্ব্ধতন কর্মকর্তা রয়টার্সকে জানিয়েছে, হেলিকপ্টার দুর্ঘটনায় ইরানের প্রেসিডেন্ট রাইসি এবং পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী আমিরাব্দুল্লাহিয়ান নিহত হয়েছেন।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

ইরানের প্রেসিডেন্টকে বহনকারী হেলিকপ্টারটি ‘সম্পূর্ণ পুড়ে গেছে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification