Women’s A team off to winning start in Sri Lanka T20s

Bangladesh A batter Sobhana Mostary in action at the P Sara Stadium in Colombo on September 12, 2024. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh women's A team got off to a winning start in the five-match T20 series against their Sri Lankan counterparts, beating the hosts by seven wickets in the opening match at the P Sara Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Sri Lankan openers Kaushini Nuthyanga (43 off 35 balls) and Nethmi Poorna (27 off 40 balls) put up a 72-run stand to give the hosts a flying start. However, Bangladesh bounced back strongly, thanks to leg-spinner Fahima Khatun, who removed both batters in the space of four deliveries.

Since then, the Bangladeshi bowlers restricted the scoring, taking wickets at regular intervals to limit hosts to 112-7 in 20 overs. Fahima was the standout bowler, claiming 3-12 in her three overs, while Jahanara Alam, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan, and Ritu Moni each took one wicket for the tourists.

Jahanara Alam and teammates celebrate taking a Sri Lanka A wicket in Colombo on September 12, 2024. Photo: BCB

In reply, Bangladesh had a steady start as well, with Shathi Rani and Shamima Sultana adding 40 runs for the opening stand before Shathi (20) was dismissed by Malsha Shehani on the last ball of the powerplay.

Shamima then shared a 56-run second-wicket partnership with Sobhana Mostary (28), bringing the visitors close to victory before she was caught and bowled by Tharuka Shehani after making 48 off 44 balls. Sobhana, who scored 28 off 31 balls, became Malsha's second victim, but Murshida's unbeaten 11 off 14 balls guided Bangladesh to 113-3 in 18.5 overs, giving them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The second match of the series will take place at the same venue on Friday.

Earlier, Bangladesh Women's A team clinched the two-match one-day series by a 1-0 margin after winning the curtailed second match by seven wickets. The first match could not be held due to a wet outfield.