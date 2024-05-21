Where to watch Bangladesh-USA 1st T20I

Bangladesh will play their first ever Twenty20 International against the USA at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas today.

The match will begin at 9:00 pm Bangladesh time and fans from Bangladesh can watch the match live on Nagorik TV and on Tofee app.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the broadcasters for the three-match series between Bangladesh and the USA yesterday through a post on social media.

The second and third match of the series will be held on May 23 and 25 respectively.

This is the Tigers final series before the ICC T20 World Cup, set to be held in the USA and the West Indies from June 2.

After the series, Bangladesh will play a warm-up match against the same opponents on May 28 and then another one against India on June 1.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on June 8.