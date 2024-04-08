Where each team stands in the current WTC cycle

The ICC World Test Championship is interestingly poised with the finalists from the previous edition at the top of the standings with the tournament set to begin a short break as focus shifts to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

India and Australia occupy the top two positions but aren't without competition.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka - with point percentages of 50 percent apiece - are right on their heels while other teams lower down the table will still fancy their chances of reaching the final with several key series to go before the final showdown in mid-2025.

India

Series remaining: Bangladesh (2 Tests, home), New Zealand (3 Tests, home), Australia (5 Tests, away)

India started the cycle with a 1-0 series victory in the West Indies before they drew a hard-fought series in South Africa. Returning home for the five-match Test series against England, India lost the first Test in a significant blow, but despite the absence of several key players, went on to win each of the next four Tests to climb to the top of the WTC25 standings.

While five home Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand could help India consolidate their place at the top, all eyes will be on the five-match away series in Australia, a place they have had success in of late.

Australia

Series remaining: India (5 Tests, home), Sri Lanka (2 Tests, away)

Australia, the defending champions, started the cycle with a grueling five-match Test series against a rejuvenated England away from home and managed to retain the Ashes with a 2-2 series scoreline.

A 3-0 series win over Pakistan at home saw Australia climb to the top of the table, but a shock Test loss to a Shamar Joseph-inspired West Indies saw them drop crucial points. The series ended 1-1 but Australia quickly regrouped to seal a 2-0 away victory over New Zealand.

They have stiff challenges lying ahead, though, with two away Tests against Sri Lanka in the sub-continent to follow their five-match home Test series against India, an opponent they haven't quite had success over at home in the recent past.

New Zealand

Series remaining: Sri Lanka (2 Tests, away), India (3 Tests, away), England (3 Tests, home)

New Zealand blanked a second-string South African Test side at home to climb up the WTC25 standings, but haven't quite been at their best otherwise.

They drew a two-match Test series in Bangladesh before being beaten 2-0 at home by Australia.

They have bigger challenges awaiting them in the cycle with a three-match away series in India and three home Tests against England aside from two Tests again in the sub-continent when they tour Sri Lanka, a place where their last and only Test series win came in 1984.

Sri Lanka

Series remaining: New Zealand (2 Tests, home), England (3 Tests, away), South Africa (2 Tests, away), Australia (2 Tests, home)

Sri Lanka will be buoyed by their 2-0 Test series victory in Bangladesh as it sees them climb up the standings ahead of tougher assignments in the cycle.

They were hit early in the current cycle with a 2-0 loss to Pakistan at home, but three back-to-back Test wins over Afghanistan and Bangladesh have seen them jump to the top half of the standings.

They have five big away Test matches in England and South Africa, though, which could seriously dent their prospects of finishing within the top two.

The home assignments aren't any easier either with Australia and New Zealand set to tour the island nation during the cycle.

Pakistan

Series remaining: Bangladesh (2 Tests, home), England (3 Tests, home), South Africa (2 Tests, away), West Indies (2 Tests, home)

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in their backyard in a terrific start to the cycle, but despite putting up a strong fight Down Under in Australia, lost all three Test matches.

They will still be encouraged by the fact that three of their remaining four Test series are at home - against Bangladesh, England and West Indies.

The toughest challenge will be the away series in South Africa in December-January.

West Indies

Series remaining: England (3 Tests, away), Bangladesh (2 Tests, home), South Africa (2 Tests, home), Pakistan (2 Tests, away)

West Indies made a solid impression in the cycle with an away Test win in Australia. Rain saw one of the two home Tests against India end in a draw, but it was in the tour Down Under that West Indies really put up a strong impression, especially with their pace attack.

They have four home Tests against Bangladesh and South Africa and if they can win three of those, West Indies could put themselves in a decent position.

Bangladesh

Series remaining: India (2 Tests, away), Pakistan (2 Tests, away), South Africa (2 Tests, home), West Indies (2 Tests, away)

Despite starting the cycle with back-to-back Test wins, over Afghanistan and New Zealand respectively, Bangladesh are going to need everything to go their way if they are to reach a first World Test Championship final.

They lost 2-0 to Sri Lanka at home and have big away assignments in India, Pakistan and West Indies.

The Tigers will hope to take some points from the two-match home series against the Proteas.

South Africa

Series remaining: West Indies (2 Tests, away), Bangladesh (2 Tests, away), Pakistan (2 Tests, home), Sri Lanka (2 Tests, home)

Despite being eighth in the WTC25 standings, South Africa aren't entirely without hope in the current World Test Championship cycle.

They have relatively lower-ranked opposition to face in the upcoming series with four Test matches at home against Asian opposition.

A 2-0 away series loss to New Zealand with a weakened squad significantly dented South Africa's hopes of reaching the final, but a good second half to the cycle could see them push some of the top teams in the table.

England

Series remaining: West Indies (3 Tests, home), Sri Lanka (3 Tests, home), Pakistan (3 Tests, away), New Zealand (3 Tests, away)

England ended the previous World Test Championship with five successive Test wins under a new regime led by the impressive partnership between Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. A fighting Ashes at home saw them level the series, but a significant blow came later when they were penalised 19 World Test Championship (WTC) points for maintaining a slow over-rate.

With a 4-1 loss to India at home, England are now at the bottom of the points table. They have two home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka and tougher away assignments against Pakistan and New Zealand awaiting them.

