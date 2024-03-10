India claim top spot

India's players pose with the series trophy after winning the fifth and final Test against England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 9, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

A 4-1 series win over England helped India claim the top position in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, taking over Australia.

After losing the first Test in Hyderabad by a close margin of 28 runs, India fought back in style to win the remaining four Tests against England. Wins in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and now Dharamsala have helped the side return to the top position in the ICC Test Team Rankings.

Their relentless display in the series has helped them overtake Australia. The side now has 122 rating points in the rankings table. Australia are second with 117 rating points, while England are at the third place with 111 rating points.

India will remain at the top regardless of the outcome of the second New Zealand-Australia Test in Christchurch. The ICC World Test Championship 2023 winners Australia currently lead the two-Test series 1-0 following their 172-run victory in Wellington.

With this, India are now at the summit of rankings in all three formats. They have 121 rating points in the ODI rankings, with Australia sitting a close second with 118 rating points. In the T20Is, India have 266 rating points, with England (256) at the second place.

This was the scenario from September 2023 to January 2024, before India slipped to second place in Test Team Rankings after a drawn 1-1 series against South Africa. Australia overtook India at the top of the Test rankings, after sweeping the three-Test series at home against Pakistan.

India are also at the top of the ICC World Test Championship Standings table, with a points percentage of 68.51.