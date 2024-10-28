World Test Championship 2025: Final scenarios for five teams

While Rohit Sharma's team still maintains a narrow lead at the top of the standings, another loss in the third Test against the Black Caps will see them travel to Australia next month needing to win at least four of their matches Down Under to ensure qualification. PHOTO: AFP

Things are tight at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings with just 15 percent separating the top five teams.

India and Australia remain in the top two spots on the standings and a repeat of the memorable 2023 final at The Oval remains a distinct possibility.

But the likes of Sri Lanka, New Zealand and South Africa remain in contention of claiming a coveted top two spot on the standings and earning a place at next year's one-off Test at Lord's.

World Test Championship Standings

First - India - 62.82% of possible points

Remaining series: New Zealand (home, one Test), Australia (away, five Tests)

Best possible finish: 74.56%

The two-time World Test Championship runners up were looking pretty for a place at next year's final, but consecutive slip-ups at home against New Zealand has left the door open for opposition sides.

While Rohit Sharma's team still maintains a narrow lead at the top of the standings, another loss in the third Test against the Black Caps will see them travel to Australia next month needing to win at least four of their matches Down Under to ensure qualification.

Regardless of what happens in Mumbai against New Zealand, the five-match series against Australia at the end of the year will be pivotal for India and their chances of reaching a third straight World Test Championship final.

Second - Australia - 62.50% of possible points

Remaining series: India (home, five Tests), Sri Lanka (away, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 76.32%

Reigning World Test Championship winners Australia are on track for a second consecutive appearance in the final, but Pat Cummins' side will likely still need to win a minimum of four of their remaining seven Tests if they are to defend the title they won in 2023.

The one advantage that Australia have over India is they have two Tests in Sri Lanka next year, meaning they could theoretically draw 2-2 with Rohit Sharma's side and stay in contention for a place in the final ahead of that trip to Asia.

But first things first for Australia, who have a poor recent record at home against India and will be keen to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in over a decade.

Remaining World Test Championship Fixtures

Third - Sri Lanka - 55.56% of possible points

Remaining Series: South Africa (away, Two Tests), Australia (home, two Tests)

Best Possible Finish: 69.23%

A head-turning victory over England in the third Test in England means Sri Lanka could still make a push for a World Test Championship Final berth with three more wins from their remaining four Tests.

Their task will be difficult, with two Tests scheduled in South Africa at the end of November and a further two-match series at home against reigning champions Australia in 2025.

If Sri Lanka can pinch one victory in South Africa, it could lead to a grandstand finish on home soil with the top two spots potentially still to be decided in the final series of the cycle.

Fourth - New Zealand - 50% of possible points

Remaining series: India (away, one Test), England (home, three Tests)

Best possible finish: 64.29%

Winning a first-ever series in India has given New Zealand some hope of claiming a second World Test Championship title, but they still have plenty of work to do if they are to finish in the top two places on the standings.

The Black Caps will likely need to win all four of their remaining Tests to make it through to the final, meaning they will have to complete series sweeps over India (they have already won two Tests on the trot there) and England at home if they are to do so.

It's not impossible, but will be tough going for the Kiwis.

Fifth - South Africa - 47.62% of possible points

Remaining series: Bangladesh (away, one Test), Sri Lanka (home, two Tests), Pakistan (home, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 69.44%

A first win in the sub-continent for more than 10 years has given South Africa hope of reaching next year's World Test Championship final, but they will likely need to replicate that success in the second Test against Bangladesh and then win three of their four contests on home soil at the end of the year.

The two-match home series against Sri Lanka at the end of November will be the crucial one for the Proteas, as a series-sweep there will boost their own chances of reaching the final and put an end to any hopes the island nation had of reaching the title decider.

South Africa are a genuine threat to the top teams on the standings given they have four more matches at home, but getting that second consectivie triumph in Bangladesh is also going to be pivotal for their prospects.

Sixth - England - 40.79% of possible points

Remaining series: New Zealand (away, three Tests)

Best possible finish: 48.86%

Consecutive losses in Pakistan has seen England drop out of contention for a spot at next year's final, with Ben Stokes' side with just three more Tests remaining this cycle.

They travel to New Zealand for a three-match series against the Black Caps and will be looking to finish the cycle on a good note with a series victory away from home.

Seventh - Pakistan - 33.33% of possible points

Remaining Series: South Africa (away, two Tests), West Indies (home, two Tests)

Best Possible Finish: 52.38%

Pakistan have won back-to-back Tests under the watchful eye of new coach Jason Gillespie, but remain out of contention of reaching the final with a total of six teams ahead of them on the standings.

While Pakistan could still win their remaining four Tests and finish with a percentage as high as 52.38 percent, this is unlikely to be enough to finish in the top two places on the standings.

Eighth - Bangladesh - 30.56% of possible points

Remaining Series: South Africa (home, one Test), West Indies (away, two Tests)

Best Possible Finish: 47.92%

The recent loss to South Africa at home put pay to Bangladesh's chances of reaching next year's final, with just three Tests remaining for the Asian side this cycle.

They could still win those three matches to finish with a percentage of 47.92, but this won't be enough to feature in a first World Test Championship final.

Ninth - West Indies - 18.52% of possible points

Remaining Series: Bangladesh (home, two matches), Pakistan (away, two matches)

Best Possible Finish: 43.59%

Outside a moment of glory against Australia in Brisbane in early 2024, it's been a forgettable second World Test Championship cycle for the West Indies.

The men from the Caribbean dropped 20 of a possible 24 points in their home stand against India to begin the campaign, and lost the first Test in Australia by 10 wickets before the unlikely win at the Gabba in January.

Kraigg Brathwaite's men were unable to emulate the same success in England, losing all three matches heavily, before dropping 20 points in a home series against South Africa.

After their home series in Bangladesh at the end of November, the West Indies face Pakistan away early in the new year to round out their campaign.