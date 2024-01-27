West Indies lead Australia by 128 at dinner break on third day

Alick Athanaze of the West Indies bats during day three of the second Test between Australia and West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

The second Test between Australia and the West Indies remained in the balance as the visitors reached 106-3 at the dinner break on the third day Saturday, an overall lead of 128.

On an oppressively hot and humid day in Brisbane, Australia's pace bowlers were forced into three-over spells followed by time off the field to recover.

At the first break of the day-night Test, Alick Athanaze, dropped by Steve Smith in the penultimate over, was not out 28 with Kavem Hodge alongside him on eight.

After resuming Saturday at 13-1, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and No.3 Kirk McKenzie were intent on keeping the Australians in the field as long as possible.

McKenzie in particular looked in great touch as he punished anything loose from the Australian pace attack.

Brathwaite has been out of touch all tour and his woes continued Saturday.

After scraping his way to 16, he played a poor shot to an innocuous Cameron Green delivery and chipped a simple catch to Marnus Labuschagne at cover.

However, he and McKenzie had put on a 50-run partnership to lay a good foundation for the visitors.

McKenzie, by contrast, has had a good tour and the stylish left-hander moved comfortably to 41 before he tried to sweep off-spinner Nathan Lyon and was trapped leg before, leaving the West Indies 86-3.

Athanaze and Hodge consolidated and reached the break with few troubles.