West Indies give perfect reply to Dujon, Hogg

West Indies team poses after their win during day four of the second cricket Test match between Australia and West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 28, 2024. Photo: AFP

West Indies have proved many people wrong, including legends of their home and from Australia, with a thrilling eight-run win over the Aussies in the second Test in Brisbane on Sunday.

Debutant Shamar Joseph took 13 wickets in the match as the Caribbeans ended a 27-year-wait for a Test win on Australian soil to share the two-match series 2-2.

The win proved many pundits wrong, including former West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Jeffrey Dujon, who had said that sending an inexperienced Windies side to Australia to play against the top-ranked Test side is similar to sending lambs to slaughter.

"It's a bit of an embarrassment because Australia doesn't suffer from the same situation like us. Maybe their players are more patriotic, but this is like sending lambs to slaughter," Dujon had told the Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner prior to the start of the series.

"It would have been better if we had sent a young team like this to play a weaker nation, but I don't think there's a whole lot to be gained sending a team with seven debutants against a team so experienced, established and powerful," the Windies legend had added.

The inexperienced side also proved wrong former Aussie fast bowler Rodney Hogg, who had termed the visitors 'pathetic and hopeless'.

In his post-match reaction, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said: "I must say we had two words that inspired us in this Test match. Mr. Rodney Hogg said that we were 'pathetic and hopeless'. That was our inspiration. We wanted to show the world we're not pathetic. And I must ask him ask him, are these muscles big enough for him?"