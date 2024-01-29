Shamar Joseph signs PSL deal with Peshawar Zalmi

West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph has joined Peshawar Zalmi as the partial replacement of England's Gus Atkinson for the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The announcement was made by the PSL on their social platforms.

Off the back of his heroics, rising star Shamar Joseph joins the fray for HBL PSL 9 #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/DZhTqVwRgg — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 29, 2024

Earlier, Zalmi owner Javed Afridi posted a franchise shirt with Joseph's Test wickets (13), from his debut series in Australia, printed on the back of a Zalmi jersey.

Shamar Joseph took 7-68 as he bowled through pain to give the tourists a first Test win in Australia since 1997 with an incredible eight-run upset on day four of the day-night second Test in Brisbane on Sunday.

While Joseph was announced by Zalmi as a partial replacement for England fast bowler Gus Atkinson, he is expected to remain with Zalmi for the entirety of the tournament - even after Atkinson joins.

Atkinson is currently with the England Test squad in India for the five-match series that runs till March 11, ensuring his unavailability for all but the playoff games.

Shamar Joseph said after his legendary spell of bowling in Brisbane that no amount of money from Twenty20 leagues can lure him away from Test cricket.

"I'm not afraid to say this. There will be times when T20 cricket might come around. Test cricket will be there. And I will say this live. I will always be available to play for the West Indies, no matter how much money it takes or come towards me. So, I will always be here to play Test cricket," Joseph said, as quoted in Sydney Morning Herald, after his heroic display.

