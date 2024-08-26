‘Under pressure’ Pakistan can’t afford to lose series to Bangladesh: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan's Babar Azam is clean bowled during the fifth and final day of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain and ex-chairman of cricket board Ramiz Raja lambasted Pakistan for their defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test and warned them of the severe ramifications if they lose the two-Test series.

Bangladesh tasted their maiden win in Tests over Pakistan yesterday, handing the hosts a 10-wicket defeat in Rawalpindi.

While the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side is getting showered with praises for their performance, the Shan Masood-led Pakistan is facing heavy criticism from former cricketers and home fans.

Raja blasted Pakistan's decision to go in without a front-line spinner in the match and said the team's pacers have also become ineffective.

"Firstly, there was a mistake in team selection. You were without a spinner. Secondly, the reputation based on which we rely on our fast bowlers is finished," Raja said on his Youtube channel.

"Their [Pakistani pacers] speeds have decreased, and so have their skill set. The Bangladesh fast bowlers seemed more penetrative while our bowlers were involved in more drama around their wickets. Since Pakistan did not have an out-and-out fast bowler on that track, even Bangladesh stood tall against our pacers with speeds around 125 to 135kmph," he added.

The former Pakistan batter also pointed fingers at captain Masood's leadership and poor form with the bat.

"Shan Masood is currently on a losing streak. I felt, in Australian conditions things are tougher and it was impossible for Pakistan team to win a series there. But you are now losing in home conditions, against a team like Bangladesh, because you did not read the conditions well.

"Masood needs to improve his batting and needs to show that you have some knowledge of the game… He needs to work on his batting. It's not like he is a great captain and so if he keeps getting out ducks, he would still have his place in the side."

There have been reports about disputes among the players in the side and Raja fears that defeats would only worsen the environment in the dressing room.

"Losing makes a huge dent on the team and the morale of the side. You cannot lose the series. Pakistan cricket is already under a lot of pressure. A series loss would mean tension in the dressing room, there will be a lot of criticism and questions raised."

The second and final Test will begin on August 30 at the same venue.