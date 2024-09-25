Under-pressure Masood to lead Pakistan in England Tests

Cricket
Photo: FACEBOOK

Shan Masood will continue to lead Pakistan in the upcoming series against England, despite losing his first five Tests as captain.

Masood, a 34-year-old top order batsman, was named captain in the 15-man squad announced Tuesday for next month's first Test in Multan.

There had been media that reports Masood faced an axe after Pakistan's shocking 2-0 defeat against Bangladesh last month.

Pakistan had never lost to Bangladesh before the twin defeats took Masood's record to five losses since replacing Babar Azam as skipper in November last year. He lost his first series 3-0 in Australia.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stuck with Masood as their Australian head coach Jason Gillespie sought consistency.

The first of three Tests start in Multan from October 7, the second will be played in the same city from October 15 and the third in Rawalpindi from October 24.

PCB said the squad is for the first Test only.

"The 15-man squad is for the first Test and based on the recommendation of head coach Gillespie, the selected players will attend a training camp in Multan from October 1," said a PCB release.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali has replaced fast bowler Khurram Shahzad who is recovering from a side strain.

Pacer Mohammad Ali, who played both Bangladesh Tests, and batter Kamran Ghulam, an unused member of the squad, have been dropped.

Allrounder Aamer Jamal returns, after missing the Bangladesh series with a back problem.

"We are very much looking forward to the series against England here in Pakistan and cannot wait for it to begin," Gillespie was quoted in a PCB release.

"We are excited about playing in front of our wonderful supporters."

Squad (for first Test): Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi

