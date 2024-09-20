Pakistan announce revised schedule of England Test series

Cricket
Pakistan's cricket board on Friday announced a revised schedule for a series it will hold against England next month, ending weeks of uncertainty including reports it could be moved abroad.

The first two Tests will be held back-to-back in Multan and the last in Rawalpindi, skipping Karachi where ongoing construction at the National Stadium has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to tweak the schedule.

"The series will start in Multan with the first Test from October 7-11 and the second Test -- originally scheduled for Karachi -- has been shifted to Multan, as the stadium in Karachi is undergoing (a) major facelift for next year's Champions Trophy," said a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The second Test will start from October 15, while the third in Rawalpindi will be staged from October 24.

The England men's cricket team will arrive in Multan on October 2 for their second tour of Pakistan in two years.

The announcement ended weeks of frustrating wait by the England and Wales Cricket Board who were seeking clarity on the schedule.

There were media reports of shifting the series to the United Arab Emirates where Pakistan was forced to play its home matches from 2010 to 2019.

Revised schedule: 7-11 Oct – First Test, Multan 15-19 Oct – Second Test, Multan 24-28 Oct – Third Test, Rawalpindi

