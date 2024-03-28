Shahid Afridi thinks son-in-law Shaheen Afridi should be 'given time' as Pak captain

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi said that his son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi deserves to be given enough time to prove his credentials as the T20I captain of the national team.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi recently hinted at a change in leadership in T20Is ahead of the 20-over World Cup in June.

"I think that if you have appointed someone as captain (Shaheen) and given him the responsibility then give him time as well," Afridi told the media on Tuesday.

T20I skipper Shaheen seems to have lost the new chief's trust after leading his side in a 4-1 drubbing against New Zealand away from home in January.

Shaheen's credentials as skipper were questioned further when his Pakistan Super League side, defending champions Lahore Qalandars, suffered a horrendous campaign as they won only a solitary match, losing eight, in the recently concluded edition.

But Shahid Afridi believes that now that Shaheen has already been given the responsibility, he should at least be given ample time to prove himself as a leader.

"The biggest problem with our cricket is that our system changes whenever the faces change in the board. Whoever comes thinks whatever he is doing is the best for Pakistan cricket.

"If you change the captain then either the decision to appoint him was wrong or the decision to change him now is wrong," Afridi added.

Shaheen replaced Babar Azam as T20I captain after Pakistan's dismal show in the ODI World Cup in India. The decision was taken by the previous committee headed by Zaka Ashraf.