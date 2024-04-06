Two Pakistan women’s cricketers suffer minor wounds in car accident

Cricket
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima. Photo: X, formerly known as Twitter

Pakistan women's team captain Bismah Maroof and leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima suffered minor injuries in a car accident on Friday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

"Despite sustaining minor injuries, both players received immediate first aid and are currently under the care of the PCB medical team," read the statement.

Both players are part of a training camp for probables for their upcoming home series against West Indies.

The series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, is scheduled to begin on April 18, with all eight matches to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Related topic:
cricketWomen's cricketBismah Maroof
