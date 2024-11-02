Twin tons boost Khulna, Sylhet show off pace battery

Centuries from Anamul Haque and Amit Majumdar gave Khulna Division a strong start to their third-round National Cricket League fixture against Dhaka Metro at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The duo put on a 230-run opening stand before Anamul departed for a 169-ball 125. Amit carried on, stitching together a 96-run stand with Imrul Kayes before the latter fell to an abysmal run out after scoring 46. Amit finally departed after a 234-ball 145 laced with 14 fours and three sixes as Khulna ended the first day at 358 for six.

Meanwhile, Sylhet Division pacers showed their sizzle in Bogura's Shahid Chandu Stadium as all three pacers -- Abu Jayed Rahi, Khaled Ahmed and Rejaur Rahman Raja -- bagged three wickets each to skittle out Rangpur Division for 158. Sylhet ended the day at 24 without loss.

With Ebadot Hossain gearing up for a return in the fourth round, Sylhet's pace battery will receive a further boost and will have a host of quicks to pick from.

At Cox's Bazar's Academy Ground, Chattogram started strongly after an afternoon start due to wet outfield against Dhaka Division. Opener Parvez Emon hit a 66-ball 54 and Sazzadul Hoque reached 46 as Chattogram managed 107 for the loss of one at the close of play.

The other match between Barishal Division and Rajshahi Division at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar did not start due to wet outfield.