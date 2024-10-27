Rakibul bags eight in 10-wicket win for Dhaka Metro

After Dhaka Metro pacer Maruf Mridha had bagged six wickets in the first innings, spinner Rakibul Hasan decimated Rajshahi Division in the second innings with an eight-wicket haul at the BKSP Ground-4 in an NCL second-round match today.

Dhaka Metro added 95 runs to their overnight total of 138 for five and posted 233 on Day 2. Shamsur Rahman notched 64 while Abu Hider remained unbeaten on 43.

Trailing by 156 runs and having been bundled out for 77 in the first innings, Rajshahi began their second innings far more assuredly with a 101-run opening stand between Tanzid Tamim and Sabbir Hossain, who struck a 56-ball 78.

Rakibul, however, took charge, first removing Sabbir and then slumping Rajshahi to 166 all out with seven more wickets. He returned figures of eight for just 56 runs in 15.5 overs. With 10 runs required, Dhaka Metro eased to the win with 10 wickets in hand.

At the Sylhet Academy ground, Chattogram pacer Irfan Hossain bagged a fifer to bundle Sylhet Division out for 152 and helped his side take a 46-run lead. But Sylhet took charge with their bowlers in the second innings as pacer Rejaur Rahman and spinner Nasum Ahmed and Nayeem Ahmed bagged three wickets apiece to bowl Chattogram out for 173.

Sylhet started well in their run chase as Zakir Hasan (36) and Tawfique Khan (51) put on an 84-run opening stand. Spinner Ashraful Hasan dismissed both openers as Sylhet reached 130 for two at the close of play, needing 90 runs to win.

Khulna's Abu Naser Stadium saw action after a wet outfield had wiped out a whole day's play on Saturday. In the 34.2 overs played on Sunday, Khulna Division reached 130 for 1. Anamul Haque and Soumya Sarkar hit half-centuries during a 123-run stand, before the latter fell for 63 in a runout.

Play also started at BKSP Ground-3 after the first day got washed out. Rangpur Division was bundled out for 253 against Dhaka Division after skipper Abdullah Al Mamun's 68. Dhaka spinner Nazmul Islam bagged four for 78.

Dhaka reached 70 for one at stumps as Ashiqur Rahman Shibli remained unbeaten on 70.