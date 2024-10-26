Maruf Mridha marks first-class debut with six-wicket haul 

Bowlers dominated on the opening day of the second round of the National Cricket League 2024-25 in the two matches that kicked off.

At the BKSP-4, Dhaka Metro pacer Maruf Mridha marked his first-class debut with figures of 6-22 and fellow pacer Anisul Islam finished with 3-10 to help bundle out Rajshahi Division for 77 runs.

Metro finished the day with a 61-run lead as they reached 138-5, with Shamsur Rahman and debutant Gazi Tahjibul Islam remaining unbeaten on 37 and 12 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, at the Sylhet Outer Stadium, Sylhet Division finished the opening day at 114-5, still trailing by 84 runs against Chattogram Division who were bowled out for 198 earlier in the day. Chattogram batters struggled against the sizzle of the Sylhet pacers as Rejaur Rahman Raja (3-39), Abu Jayed (2-39) and Tofael Ahmed (3-46) shared eight wickets between them to skittle out Chattogram for 198. Yasir Ali top-scored with 73 while Parvez Hossain Emon and Sazzadul Hoque made 34 and 33 runs, respectively.

Sylhet, in reply, did not get an ideal start as they were reduced to 85-5 before Asadulla Al Galib (17 not out) and Nasum Ahmed (21 not out) shared an unbroken 29-run stand for the sixth wicket to provide some respite to the innings.

Zakir Hasan, who is part of the Bangladesh squad for the second Test against South Africa in Chattogram, captained Sylhet but could only make 13 runs, prolonging his recent poor run of form in red-ball cricket.

"Our second Test against South Africa will start on the 29th [October]. He [Zakir Hasan] is part of the Test squad. After the NCL match, he will join the side in Chattogram," Bangladesh Cricket Board selector Hannan Sarkar told The Daily Star today.

Meanwhile, wet outfields did not allow proceedings to begin in the other two matches -- Barishal Division versus Khulna Division in Khulna and Rangpur Division versus Dhaka Division at the BKSP-3.