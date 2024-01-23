Maruf reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Bangladesh's Maruf Mridha was found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct during the U19 World Cup match against India.

Maruf was reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Bangladesh's clash against India.

The left-arm pacer infringed Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

The incident occurred during the 44th over of the match when Maruf gave Aravelly Avanish a send-off by pointing aggressively to the pavilion twice, after dismissing him.

As a result, one demerit point has been added to Maruf's disciplinary record, which was his first offence in a 24-month period.

There was no need for a formal hearing as Maruf admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Shaid Wadvalla and levelled by on-field umpires Donovan Koch and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Allahudien Paleker and fourth umpire Langton Rusere.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

In a fiercely contested clash, India emerged victors by a comfortable 84-run margin. India posted a target on the back of half-centuries from Adarsh Singh and captain Uday Saharan. For Bangladesh, Maruf was at the top of his game, recording a five-wicket haul.

Saumy Pandey led the way with the ball for India, bagging a four-for as Bangladesh were bowled out for 167.