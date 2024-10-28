Sylhet off the mark, Dhaka on top

Sylhet Division cruised to a six-wicket win over Chattogram Division, while defending champions Dhaka Division gained the upper hand against Rangpur Division on the third day of the National Cricket League (NCL) fixtures yesterday.

Resuming the day at 130 for two in their second innings and needing 90 runs to win, Sylhet -- who started their campaign with a draw against Dhaka -- coasted to victory in 18.1 overs, with Pinak Ghosh (62 not out) guiding the chase at the Sylhet International Stadium Academy Ground.

Meanwhile, Dhaka achieved a handy 74-run lead over Rangpur after being all out for 327 in 90.3 overs at Savar's BKSP Ground-3, courtesy of a 204-run stand between Ashikur Rahman Shibli and Joyraj Sheikh.

Opener Shibli struck his maiden first-class century, a 129-run knock off 186 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and five sixes, before becoming leg-spinner Rishad Hossain's only scalp. Joyraj, on the other hand, fell for 87 before Mukidul Mugdho cleaned up the tail to end with three for 48. At stumps, Rangpur reached 28 for two in 14 overs.

Elsewhere, at Khulna's Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna Division declared on 408 for nine against Barishal Division, featuring Anamul Haque Bijoy's 95. Tanvir Islam was Barishal's standout bowler, bagging four wickets for 124 runs.

Barishal, in reply, reached 28 without loss as the four-day encounter gears towards a draw after the opening day saw no play and only 34.2 overs were possible on day two.