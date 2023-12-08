Cricket
Sports Reporter
Fri Dec 8, 2023 07:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 8, 2023 07:00 AM

Cricket

Tigresses eye historic series win in SA today

Sports Reporter
Bangladesh women's cricket team will look to seal their maiden series win over South Africa in any format when they take on the hosts in the final Twenty20 of the three-match series in Kimberly today.

Leg-spinner Shorna Akter's five-wicket haul inspired the Tigresses to a 13-run win in the series opener on December 3 in Benoni, which was their first ever win in South African soil in any format.

With the second match ending in a no result due to rain on Wednesday, the visitors can't lose the series even if they slip up in the final T20.

The Nigar Sultana Joty-led side would be looking to go all out for the kill today and mark their tour with a historic series win.

After the T20s, Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series against the hosts starting on December 16 at the Buffalo Park in East London.

They would have an opportunity to prepare for the 50-over format with a tour match at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on December 12.

They will then travel to Potchefstroom for the second ODI before returning to Benoni for the third and final match to cap off their South Africa tour.

1d ago
push notification