Cricket
Sports Reporter
Fri Aug 22, 2025 12:30 AM
Cricket
Cricket

Tigresses set for Sylhet camp under lights ahead of World Cup

Fri Aug 22, 2025 12:30 AM
Sports Reporter
The Bangladesh national women's team will complete a nine-day preparation camp in Sylhet early next month as part of their final build-up for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

The Tigresses -- split into two sides -- are currently taking part in the Women's Challenge Cup at BKSP, where the men's U-15 team is also competing. The tournament will continue until August 28.

Since all of Bangladesh's World Cup fixtures will be day-night matches, the team will also play three practice matches under floodlights at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium during the camp.

"After the tournament [Challenge Cup], the girls will rest for six days. Then the team will move to Sylhet, where they will practice for nine days. We will also play three practice matches under lights at that time. Apart from that, there will be match scenarios as well," women's chief selector Sazzad Ahmed Shipon told The Daily Star.

"We will then travel back to Dhaka and practice here under lights for three days. Then the team will travel to Colombo on September 23," he added, noting that the squad for the World Cup is yet to be finalised. The final squad is expected to be announced by September 5 or 6.

Bangladesh will begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Colombo on October 2. Before the tournament, they are scheduled to play two official warm-up matches against Sri Lanka 'A' on September 25 and Sri Lanka on September 27.

TigressesBangladesh Women's Cricket team
