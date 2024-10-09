Tigers' top order dislodged in Powerplay

Bangladesh lost their top order inside the Powerplay while chasing 222 in the second T20I of the three-match series against India in Delhi on Wednesday.

The Tigers lost both the openers -- Parvez Hossain Emon (16 off 12 balls) and Liton Das (14 off 11 balls) -- and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (11 off seven) which reduced the visitors to three down for 43 at the 3end of the first six overs.

Reddy, Rinku fifties power India to 221-9

India batter Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh powered half-centuries to propel their side to 221 for nine in the second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Delhi on Wednesday.

Reddy smacked seven maximums and four boundaries for his 34-ball 74, while Rinku's 29-ball 53 featured three sixes and five fours. The duo also put together a 108-run stand after the visitors reduced the hosts to three down for 45 at the end of the Powerplay.

The spinners were on the receiving end of a battering by the India batters as eight overs of spin bowled by Rishad Hossain (4), Mehedi Hasan Miraz (3), and Mahmudullah Riyad (1) accounted for 116 runs.

Reddy, Rinku power India past 100 after 10 overs

India batters Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh put on a 60-run stand for the fourth wicket to power their side to 101 for three after the first 10 overs in the second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Delhi on Wednesday.

The duo took a liking to leg-spinner Rishad Hossain as they pumped him for 24 runs in the 10th over to get India to a solid position at the halfway mark.

Reddy smacked three sixes and two fours for his 19-ball 26, while Rinku's 14-ball 26 featured two sixes and as many fours.

Earlier, Bangladesh pacers shone to reduce India to 45 for three after the first six overs.

Bangladesh pacers take three India wickets in Powerplay

All three Bangladesh pacers were amongst the wickets as they took one each to reduce India to 45 for three after the completion of the Powerplay in the second T20I of the three-match series between the sides in Delhi on Wednesday.

Taskin Ahmed got the ball rolling as he removed India opener Sanju Sampson (10 off seven balls) in the second over of the innings. Tanzim Hasan Sakib got rid of the other opener, Abishek Sharma who scored an 11-ball 15, in the next over before Mustafizur Rahman deceived Suryakumar Yadav (eight off 10 balls) with a cutter in the final over of the Powerplay.

Taskin brings Tigers their first breakthrough

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed managed to get the first breakthrough for the Tigers as he dismissed India opener Sanju Sampson in the second over of the innings in the second T20I between the sides in Delhi on Wednesday.

Sampson, who put away two fours for a seven-ball 10, mistimed a short-of-a-length delivery which stopped on the pitch and chipped it straight to mid-off.

After two overs, India were 17 for the loss of one wicket.

Tigers to field first in second India T20I

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to field first in the second T20I of the three-match series against India in Delhi on Wednesday.

The Tigers made one change as they brought in pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib in place of Shoriful Islam.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmadullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh