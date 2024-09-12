BCB received security assurance from Jay Shah: Faruque

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed said he has received assurance regarding the security of the Bangladesh team for the upcoming India tour from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Security concerns emerged for the Bangladesh team last month when Hindu Mahasabha, a right-wing Hindu nationalist party, opposed the Bangladesh tour of India, citing several reports that claimed attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh following the toppling of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5.

"I have talked to Jay Shah and he has given us the assurance regarding security," Faruque told reporters after a meeting with the national team players at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Hindu Mahasabha threatened to stage protests against the visiting team in Kanpur, the venue for the second Test of the two-match series between the sides, starting on September 27.

The party's vice president Jaiveer Bharadwaj also asserted that it would oppose the first T20I of the three-match series in Gwalior on October 6.