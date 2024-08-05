Tigers’ preparation plans for Pak Tests remain uncertain

Bangladesh's preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series in Pakistan has taken a hit with practice schedules having to be postponed due to the ongoing unrest in the country.

The team for the Pakistan series is yet to be announced but a probable contingent of players were set to begin skill training under head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and other coaching staff on Sunday. But practice had to be cancelled due to the ongoing unrest.

The government yesterday imposed a curfew for an indefinite period, leading to uncertainty over practice schedules.

"Everything depends on the situation in terms of practice sessions taking place. If the situation does not permit, practice won't take place," a BCB source told The Daily Star.

Bangladesh are scheduled to depart for Pakistan on August 17 with the first Test in Rawalpindi slated to begin on August 21 and the second Test in Karachi scheduled to start on August 30.

On Saturday, a scheduled physical assessment test of the players at the Bangabandhu National Stadium had to be cancelled due to poor weather. However, the Tigers did take part in strength and conditioning tests at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium the same day.

Bangladesh 'A' team are also slated to leave for Pakistan on August 6 to play two four-day games and three one-day matches. Many national team stars have been named in the 15-member squad for the first four-day match, slated to begin on August 10.

BCB sources have informed that the board is still sticking to their initial schedule regarding A team's departure but everything will depend on the circumstances at the time.

